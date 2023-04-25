Proposed supervised injection sites have become a thorny and contentious neighborhood-by-neighborhood issue — but the decision may be taken out of their hands and put into the state’s.

Pennsylvania lawmakers took a step Tuesday to preemptively ban these sites across the Commonwealth while a Philadelphia nonprofit continues negotiations with the federal government in pursuit of a legal pathway to operate such a facility.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee cleared a bill that would criminalize the operation of supervised injection or safe consumption sites, places where people could go to inject or use illicit drugs under the observation of medical professionals who can intervene in the event of overdoses.

Lawmakers opposing such sites said local strategies to address the addiction and opioid crisis should instead be centered on expanding treatment programs and services.

“My constituents do not want safe injection sites in the neighborhood,” said Democrat Sen. Christine Tartaglione, who represents parts of North and Northeast Philadelphia, including Kensington and Allegheny.

Tartaglione is also a main sponsor of the bill to ban supervised injection sites.

“I think it enables addiction,” she said. “We should be in the business of giving these folks treatment.”

The bill passed in an 11 – 3 committee vote.

The legislation is in early stages. It will need to pass in a Senate vote and then go through the House of Representatives and its committees before reaching the governor’s desk for final approval.

Democrat Sen. Nikil Saval, who represents Center City and parts of South and North Philadelphia, joined the minority of legislators who voted in opposition.

“The situation that we’re in now, in which we’re losing people every day to overdoses, would continue,” Saval said. “And I think that we would lose the capacity to introduce a scientific, medically proven way to reduce overdose deaths and get people into treatment.”