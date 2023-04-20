Local and national health officials say they’re working to increase a sense of urgency around the problem and locate additional funding that can be used for services like wound care vans and xylazine test strips in Philadelphia.

Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said treatment providers in Philadelphia are ahead of the curve in terms of addressing this issue.

“You’re leading the way in developing management protocols, managing people and their complications and saving lives,” he said. “This helps guide our national response.”

Xylazine, known as “tranq,” is not an opioid, but it’s often used with opioid substances like fentanyl to reportedly prolong the high.

About 90% of street opioid drug samples collected in Philadelphia in 2021 contained xylazine, according to city data.

Philadelphia harm reduction organizations and addiction medicine experts are running many of the response programs and services in the city’s hardest hit communities, including Kensington.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration designated xylazine – when mixed with fentanyl – as an emerging threat to the United States. The drug has appeared in street use before, but more dramatically in recent years.

Gupta said the proactive designation step could help focus efforts on identifying where xylazine is coming from and how it gets into street drug supplies in Philadelphia and other communities.

“We’re working right now to figure out whether [the xylazine] that is ending up mixed in with fentanyl is part of diversion from manufacturers, and whether they are from United States or from China,” or if it’s a complex combination of factors driving the illicit supply chain, Gupta said.