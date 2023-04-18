States restrict ‘tranq,’ animal sedative linked to overdoses

States are increasingly looking to restrict access to an animal tranquilizer showing up in supplies of illicit drugs and contributing to a growing number of human overdose deaths.

Pennsylvania’s governor said Tuesday that his administration will add xylazine (pronounced ZAI’-luh-zeen) to the state’s list of controlled substances, tightening regulations on the drug and allowing authorities to charge people who violate those rules.

Listing xylazine as a “schedule III” drug under Pennsylvania’s controlled substance law was expected to effect this Saturday.

“By scheduling it, we are giving greater tools to law enforcement and others to properly regulate, control and contain these drugs, make arrests and hopefully prosecutions,” Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said Tuesday at a news conference in Philadelphia.

Three weeks ago, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, signed an executive order that directed the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to immediately classify xylazine as a schedule III controlled substance.

A schedule III designation in Pennsylvania and Ohio allows veterinarians to continue using the drug to sedate animals, but it puts veterinarians under tighter regulations on how it must be handled, tracked and stored.