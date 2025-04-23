From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Inside the Laundry Café on Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia, it was loud and busy as people bustled around with carts to move piles of clothes from washing machines to dryers to folding tables.

“The sounds of the laundromat are kids playing, music, people chitchatting and machines tumbling,” said Olivia Pecora. “And then Fabric Health talking about how we can get you care coordination. We’re part of the sounds of the laundromat.”

Pecora, an operations specialist with Fabric Health, donned a bright yellow polo shirt and carried a laptop as she and a team of outreach workers approached people while they waited for their wash cycles to finish.

“Some of the things that we help with is to recertify people for Medicaid. We also do care coordination,” Pecora said. “So, supporting people in getting preventative care appointments, pediatric appointments, [obstetrics] appointments.”

Fabric Health originally launched in Philadelphia in 2021. Now based in Washington, D.C., and operating in multiple cities, the company’s mission is to help connect people to health care and other social services by going to places like laundromats, where people are already spending their time.

It falls in line with efforts at the state level to reduce rates of maternal and infant morbidity and mortality in Pennsylvania by improving access to health care, food assistance, transportation and other social services for women and families.

At the same time, federal funding cuts and resources dedicated to these issues and programs have already been cut, eliminated or remain at risk.

“We’re hoping to educate Pennsylvanians so that they understand how critical these programs are to the health of moms and new parents and birthing individuals,” said Secretary of Human Services Valerie Arkoosh. “And that they’ll be willing to stand up and say, ‘We need to protect these programs.’”

A common challenge that families face in accessing health care and other support is a lack of time to navigate an overly complex system of social services, Pecora said.