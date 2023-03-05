Officials in Camden County, New Jersey, will have millions of dollars from national opioid litigation settlements at their disposal to combat the opioid epidemic in South Jersey.

In the first year of payouts, the county received $1.2 million and will prioritize mobile medication-assisted treatment, access to naloxone, and mental health services.

Camden County Health Commissioner Virginia Betteridge said her team will also address the pervasive stigma around addiction.

“Addiction is just like any other illness,” she said. “They can be our moms, our dads, our brothers, our sisters, our children, our grandparents, our cousins. So, we need to de-stigmatize that these are bad individuals.”