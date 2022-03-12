The state’s share comes from a $26 billion nationwide settlement with the four companies that was finalized in February. The money will go to programs focused on treatment, prevention, and other efforts. Then-Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced last August that New Jersey would participate in the settlement.

The settlement stems from New Jersey’s lawsuit against a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary in 2018, which accused the company of deceiving customers about two of the company’s opioid products, Nucynta and Nucynta ER, promoting them as less addictive than competitors’ products.

Some of what the state hopes to do with the money include establishing drug courts at the municipal level and training law enforcement officers on how to identify trauma in young people whose parents suffer from addiction and connect them with resources.

Trishia Haines, a counselor at Behavioral Crossroads, said using the money to teach young people and teachers is the most important.

“Reach teens and young adults and educate educators on the signs of use through their curriculums through their curriculums and relapse prevention,” she said, “making sure these students have been properly evaluated on co-occurring disorders, also making sure the families are aware of and involved in what’s going on with their children.”

Haines also spoke to her own experience with addiction at the center, where she first entered as a client.

“When I came here, I didn’t have anything,” she said, adding that she was estranged from her family and children for six years.

She has been in recovery for four years and has worked as a counselor at the recovery center for more than a year.

“My family did come back,” Haines told the governor.