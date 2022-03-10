Murphy signs law prohibiting N.J. business dealings with Russia’s government

On Wednesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law that would prohibit state government dealings with businesses associated with Belarus and Russia’s governments amid the latter’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

It comes almost 24 hours after Murphy signaled he supported the bipartisan legislation introduced earlier this month.

“New Jersey cannot and will not stand idly by as a tin-pot dictator invades the free and independent nation of Ukraine,” Murphy said. “We are sending a strong message today to Vladimir Putin and his cronies in Belarus that their actions will not be tolerated. I am proud to have worked with Senator Sarlo, Assemblyman Schaer, and the Legislature to make certain that our state plays its part in ensuring that the exodus of businesses leaving Russia and Belarus continues. Our administration stands with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine in their valiant effort to fight back against Russia’s illegitimate and brutal invasion.”

The measure passed unanimously in both houses of the Legislature.