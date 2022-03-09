In his annual budget address on Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he supported bipartisan legislation that would ban the state government from doing business with Russia and Belarus.

It comes more than a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and as many around the world condemned Putin as a war criminal.

The measure is headed to Murphy’s desk after the Assembly passed it earlier in the day.

“Our administration is assessing what financial or business exposure we may have to the Russian government or Russian-owned business interests or securities, including in our pension funds,” Murphy said.

“Let me make it perfectly clear, we will take whatever actions are needed to ensure New Jersey taxpayer dollars are not supporting Putin’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine,” he added.