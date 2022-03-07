Gas prices hit record highs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Gas prices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania hit all-time highs over the weekend amid tight worldwide oil supplies and increased demand as the industry feels the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reports that Sunday’s average gas price in New Jersey hit $4.09 a gallon, breaking the old record of $3.99 set on July 8, 2008. The price is up 44 cents in the last week, 60 cents in the last month and $1.22 higher than a year ago, the company said.

The Pennsylvania gas price average reached $4.17 per gallon Sunday, setting a new record high price for the region after breaking a 14-year record high Saturday, AAA said. The five-county Philadelphia area gas price average topped $4.22 per gallon, breaking the old record of $4.15 set on June 20, 2008, AAA said. Sunday’s average price in Pittsburgh topped $4.15 per gallon, also rising even higher a day after breaking a record set in June 2008.