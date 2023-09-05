New Jersey gas tax to increase by about a penny per gallon starting Oct. 1

New Jersey will raise its gasoline tax by about a penny per gallon next month, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said Friday.

The roughly 2% increase comes after the gas tax fell in the previous two years.

The tax rate combines two different levies commonly referred to as the gas tax in the state and will climb to 42.3 cents a gallon from 41.1 cents.

The reason for the increase stems from fuel consumption falling below projections, according to Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio.

“Our analysis of the formula dictates a 0.9 cent increase this coming October,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio. “As mandated by the 2016 law, this dedicated funding stream continues to provide billions of dollars across the state to support crucial transportation infrastructure needs.”

She’s referring to a formula the state uses as part of an annual evaluation of the gas tax, which was required as part of a 2016 law enacted under then-Gov. Chris Christie.