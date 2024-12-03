New Jersey’s gas tax climbing by nearly 3 cents starting New Year’s Day

Filling up your vehicle’s gas tank in New Jersey will cost an extra 2.6 cents a gallon starting on New Year’s Day.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said Monday the state’s gas tax will climb about 6% to 44.9 cents a gallon.

The change stems from a review required under a new law to support the state’s fund for transportation infrastructure through 2029. State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said that in order to hit a statutory target of about $2 billion, the law requires the tax on petroleum products be adjusted to meet the revenue requirement.

The increase would keep New Jersey among the top 10 or so states with the highest tax on gasoline in the country, according to nonprofit Tax Foundation.