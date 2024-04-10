New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who nearly beat Murphy, launches third bid for governor

Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who came close to defeating Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, has launched a third straight bid for New Jersey’s top executive office.

Ciattarelli formally announced his bid Tuesday night in Freehold, pledging to take on the state’s high taxes. The announcement was expected: On the day he conceded to Murphy last time, he said he would try again in 2025.

He joins a former legislative colleague, state Sen. Jon Bramnick, in next year’s Republican primary. New Jersey, like Virginia, holds odd-year gubernatorial elections that unfold the year after each presidential contest.

The race will be wide open with Murphy leaving office after eight years due to term limits. The Democratic field includes Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and former Senate President Steve Sweeney. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has indicated he would run as well.