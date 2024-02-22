From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Members of the Kensington Planning Process on Wednesday announced long-term plans for using opioid settlement funds to prevent what they call the next “impending” crisis — housing issues and gentrification.

To date, Philadelphia has been awarded $200 million in total opioid settlement funds, money paid by opioid makers, distributors and retailers in restitution for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis. City officials announced that the funds would be released over the course of 18 years.

About $7.5 million was set aside for Kensington, which will be used to support nearby parks — six are beneficiaries of $100,000 each — as well as schools and for direct aid to residents.

Now, community leaders are focusing efforts toward creating initiatives that respond to the neighborhood’s ongoing housing crisis.

At a press conference held at New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC) Wednesday morning, the Kensington Planning Process announced plans to use $3.5 million of the settlement funds toward housing stability assistance.

Further details include a $2 million home repair program spearheaded by the nonprofit organization Impact Services, and a $1.5 million program for eviction and foreclosure prevention, led by New Kensington Community Development Corporation.

With settlement funds available, eligible residents could receive up to $5,000 in home repair assistance, $5,000 for foreclosure prevention and $3,500 in eviction support.

“Several partners have spent the past couple of years really trying to ensure that all residents and stakeholders had the opportunity to participate in dialogue that focuses on identifying priorities and on co-creating solutions,” said NKCDC executive director Bill McKinney.

At Wednesday’s meeting, McKinney mentioned a “collaborative” and “community-driven” participatory process that involved close to 600 Kensington residents who explained their vision and solutions for the neighborhood.