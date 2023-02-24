At the Camden County Correctional Facility, residents are offered not just one, but three different options of medications for opioid use disorder.

For Kirk Stewart, 47, of Gloucester City, getting immediate access to addiction treatment has helped him live a better life while incarcerated.

“And here, I get the [buprenorphine] shot and I don’t have to worry about forgetting or remembering to take my medication every day,” Stewart said. “It’s once a month and I just go on with my daily life.”

About 203 people at the Camden facility – about a quarter of all its residents – are receiving medication for opioid use disorder.

Prior to someone’s release, a team of specialists line up outpatient treatment appointments, put together harm reduction supplies, and sometimes find housing placements at sober living homes.

On Tuesday, White House official Dr. Rahul Gupta called Camden County’s addiction treatment program for incarcerated people “a model for the nation” as he previewed federal changes coming later this year that will expand substance use health care for high-risk populations.

“Because the bottom line is this: treating substance use disorder in prisons, jails is a smart move,” Gupta said. “It’s a smart move for our economic prosperity, for our safety and health, for the nation.”

Gupta is the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. He toured the county jail, met with residents, and spoke with local and state leaders about the Biden Administration’s plans to address the opioid epidemic and its deadly toll.