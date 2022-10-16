The new emergency kits are metal boxes that will be mounted onto school walls in areas with high foot traffic, with each containing several doses of naloxone. The $30,000 project is funded by the county Office of Mental Health and Addiction.

The naloxone is provided at no-cost through a partnership with the state Department of Public Health, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, and local police departments.

County officials will provide additional training to teachers, athletic coaches, and other school faculty on how to use the medication.

When asked during a media event Thursday at Highland Regional High School in Blackwood if the training would also be open to students, Camden County commissioner director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said, “I don’t see why we wouldn’t train students.”

He clarified that it will be up to each individual school district to decide if students will be allowed to take the training.

Gloria Simmons, a senior at Highland Regional High School, thinks the interest is there.

“There’s actually a CPR class [here], and a lot of people enrolled into that class, so I feel like a lot of people would be interested in doing this,” she said.

Classmate Jordai Kimbrough, also a senior at the high school, agreed.

“I think that most kids really like the idea of saving lives and helping people,” Kimbrough said. “I think this is a good step in doing that.”

County officials aim to install all the emergency boxes by the end of the month.