Residents of a South Jersey nursing home endured squalid and dismal conditions while the operators of the facility improperly collected millions of dollars in Medicaid funding through an elaborate scheme that lasted for decades, according to a report released Thursday by the state’s chief watchdog.

Kevin Walsh, the acting state comptroller, said a five-year investigation of South Jersey Extended Care in Bridgeton, the lowest-rated nursing home in the state, found that Steven Krausman and his brother-in-law Michael Konig, who oversaw the facility, and Konig’s cousin, Mark Weisz, the owner on paper, constructed a fraudulent operation designed to maximize profits and minimize accountability.

“They exploited the poor, the sick, the elderly, people with disabilities, people with addictions and residents who had no family to look after them. They profited on the despair of people who wanted better care but had no way to get it,” said Walsh.

The Office of the State Comptroller on Thursday, with the approval of the state attorney general, announced it is suspending those responsible for this conduct from New Jersey Medicaid within 60 days, including South Jersey Extended Care, Sterling Manor Nursing Center (under the same ownership), Konig, Krausman, Weisz, and their related entities and partners.

“This was a massive scam, perpetrated for years, these individuals were able to amass a fortune by pretending to be independent parties,” he said. “In reality, they operated as one unit.”

He said Krausman and Konig found a straw man, Weisz, who was willing to play the part of owner in three nursing homes that Walsh said Konig had owned in the 1990s, but they were banned from owning them in Massachusetts and Connecticut due to poor quality of care. He said Weisz was brought in to keep regulators from discovering Krausman and Konig were actually still running the nursing homes in New Jersey.

Walsh said, “South Jersey Extended Care received $35 million in Medicaid funding, and they sent over $38 million to their own businesses in a five-year period. They were owner and vendor, seller and buyer, vendor and customer, but because they had installed Weisz as the straw owner, for decades they had plausible deniability.”