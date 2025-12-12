These new 2026 health care laws are taking effect in Pa., N.J. and Del.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This past year, lawmakers in the Delaware Valley pursued changes to health care policies and regulations that will expand access to prescription drug savings, ensure coverage for breast cancer imaging, reaffirm lead testing requirements, increase breastfeeding support in prisons and more.

Here are some new health care laws coming to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware that will be in place or take effect in 2026.

Pennsylvania

Medicaid coverage for weight loss medication

The Pennsylvania state budget increases funding in several areas, but will cut costs by limiting coverage for glucagon-like peptide-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound for people in the Medicaid insurance program beginning Jan. 1.

The state’s Medicaid program, called Medical Assistance, will no longer cover GLP-1 drugs solely for obesity and weight loss, but will continue to do so for people with diabetes and other health conditions.

Pennsylvania started paying for GLP-1 drugs for obesity in 2023. But the cost to the state rose as an increasing number of enrollees obtained prescriptions.

The commonwealth spent $650 million for GLP-1 drugs in Medicaid, for all reasons, in 2024, according to state officials. Lawmakers estimate it would soon cost over $1 billion annually.

Naloxone distribution by emergency responders

Emergency responders like emergency medical service workers can leave packages of naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, with families and caregivers at the site of a 911 call or other treatment response.

The law codifies an executive order signed by former Gov. Tom Wolfe in 2018, which established a standing order allowing emergency responders to not only use naloxone to reverse an overdose, but to leave additional doses with others at the scene.

However, executive orders are temporary and can expire or be reversed by a sitting governor. The new law now makes this policy permanent and strengthens protections for EMS workers.

The legislation also increases transparency in prescription prices and costs. When asked by a customer, pharmacists must disclose the current retail price for band name and generic versions of any medication being picked up.

They also must help customers and patients figure out their out-of-pocket costs for brand-name and generic options.

All parts of the law will be in effect by July 2026.

Prescription savings programs for seniors

Seniors who save money on their prescriptions through state assistance programs will get to stay in those programs even if their annual incomes go over the eligibility limits because of a bump in their Social Security payments.

A law passed this year ensures that Social Security cost-of-living adjustments will not disqualify someone from participating in the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly and the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Needs Enhancement Tier program.

The moratorium on Social Security cost-of-living adjustment income increases will last from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2027.

“The PACE and PACENET programs play an important role in supporting older adults and offering tremendous savings by helping them pay for their prescription medications,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich said in a statement. “This new law will allow older Pennsylvanians to remain eligible for this benefit which provides them with lifesaving medication and a cost savings to their fixed incomes.”

Diagnostic mammogram and breast cancer imaging

A new law requires insurers to cover follow-up testing for women who need additional imaging after an abnormal mammogram, including an MRI or ultrasound.

While annual mammograms are fully covered by insurance, additional diagnostic testing can come with high costs, which cancer activists say can delay an early diagnosis of breast cancer.

The expanded coverage will apply to insurance plans and policies that are issued or renewed starting summer 2026.

“With early detection and diagnostic imaging, we have the tools to limit the harm caused by cancer and the suffering it brings to families across the Commonwealth,” Donna Greco, Pennsylvania government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said in a statement.