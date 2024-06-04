However, McHugh in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania disagreed and granted the DOJ’s request to dismiss the case. It ended a chapter in a five-year legal saga that began when the Trump administration first sued to stop Safehouse from opening a site in 2019.

Safehouse’s new appeal will be heard by a three-member panel on the 3rd Circuit bench.

Overdose prevention centers, also called supervised injection or safe consumption sites, are spaces where people can use drugs under the watch of professionals who can intervene to prevent fatal overdoses.

Sites also offer sterile equipment and drug testing tools; certified peer specialist support; connections to addiction treatment and medication for opioid use disorder; wound care; testing and treatment for HIV and hepatitis; and referrals to housing, legal support and other social services.

In Philadelphia, a record 1,413 people died of drug overdoses in 2022, according to city data. Officials have not yet released overdose data for last year.

Evidence and research shows that overdose prevention centers in New York City and other countries prevent deaths, reduce public drug consumption and connect people to resources, but they face intense opposition from some lawmakers, residents and community members.