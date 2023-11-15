South Philly residents discuss supervised injection sites at Bridging Blocks event

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two months after Philadelphia City Council voted to prohibit supervised injection or safe consumption sites, some city residents are concerned about what happens next.

“It would help if we gave people a safe place to use and make sure that if they overdose, they don’t die,” said Sterling Johnson.

Johnson was one of 70 attendees who participated in a community discussion on safe injection sites at South Philadelphia Library, hosted by WHYY’s Bridging Blocks team.

He was among a handful of people, mostly from South Philadelphia, who voiced their support of supervised injection sites, lobbying for a reversal of the city’s policy.

“I got healthy at outpatient treatment, and that’s what worked for me,” he said. “But, I’m not gonna say that because something worked for me, we need to cut off all other things.”

The discussion over supervised safe drug consumption sites is personal for some South Philadelphia residents, and dates back three years ago.

In 2020, then-City Councilmember David Oh introduced a bill opposing plans to open ‘Safehouse,’ a future supervised injection site along South Broad Street.

Oh’s bill gained widespread support among city council members, and plans to open the site were put on pause.

Harm reduction experts argue that supervised injection sites prevent fatal overdoses and reduce the spread of infectious diseases.

Safehouse would have provided individuals using illicit drugs with a penalty-free, safe location to use under the supervision of medical professionals. At the time, it would have been the first of its kind to open in the U.S.

Despite city council voting 13-1 to effectively prohibit safe injection sites across most of Philadelphia, some attendees at Monday evening’s event were not convinced that different solutions have been put on the table.

When revisiting the idea of a supervised injection site, particularly in South Philly, the discussion became fiery and personal.

“The police district is short on staff, teachers are short on staff – everybody is short on staff! Who’s gonna patrol our community bringing in the people who are addicted?” asked one South Philadelphia resident in attendance.

“I lost a sister and brother to drug overdose, I remember coming up – there was a time where you would say, ‘stop enabling them [people struggling with addiction],” said another attendee. “They have to reach the bottom. If I’m always catching you, you’re never going to reach the bottom. Something has to make you get tired of living that way.”