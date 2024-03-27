WHYY News to host its first civic news conference May 3-4

WHYY News will host its first civic news conference May 3-4, during which newsroom practices related to community engagement will be explored.

As newsrooms are continually learning how to best engage with digital and in-person audiences, while integrating new technologies like artificial intelligence, it’s more important now than ever to build real connections with local communities in the pursuit of responsible journalism.

“Civic dialogue and prioritizing community initiatives to build connections for audiences will emerge as a cornerstone to audience growth strategies in U.S. newsrooms in 2024,” said Sarah Glover, vice president of news and civic dialogue at WHYY News. “Civic dialogue can be used as a tool to grow audiences and reach new customers, as well as to test innovative tactics to develop partnerships and expand revenue models.”

At the conference, WHYY News staff will demonstrate civic debate and discuss filling information gaps by working with community members and developing best practices. A panel will feature journalists actively implementing civic dialogue and community building.