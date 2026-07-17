Can Americans still talk about guns? At this Philly gathering, they tried
WHYY's Bridging Blocks brought together people with differing views on firearms for a conversation about rights, violence and the challenge of listening across disagreement.
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When two dozen people with differing views on firearm ownership gathered Tuesday at Parkway Central Library, there were no attempts to settle America’s debate over gun rights.
Instead, community members and firearms enthusiasts spent the evening trying to understand each other, sharing personal experiences and debating responsible gun ownership, youth education and the role of firearms in American life.
“Everything we talk about here — there is never an easy answer,” said Tony Cuffie, who leads Bridging Blocks, WHYY’s community engagement program that unites neighbors through civic conversations.
The discussion, “Gun Rights, Realities, Risks and Responsibilities,” came as debates over firearm ownership, violent crime and gun regulation continue nationwide. Organizers said the goal wasn’t to persuade participants, but to create space for people with different perspectives to listen to one another.
Attendees in group discussion repeatedly returned to the idea of youth education, with several suggesting organizations like the YMCA could teach kids about gun safety alongside discussions about the impact of gun violence. They found less agreement on regulation, acknowledging the difficulty of reaching a consensus or defining “where the line should be drawn.”
The Supreme Court has expanded constitutional protections for gun ownership over time. The Second Amendment was adopted in part to ensure citizens could organize “a well regulated Militia” to protect against the threat of a tyrannical government.
Following the court’s earliest Second Amendment cases, it left states with broad authority to regulate firearms for more than a century. That changed within the past two decades, when the court recognized an individual’s right to possess a firearm for self-defense and made that right enforceable against state and local governments.
Several participants questioned whether the amendment’s original purpose of protecting against a tyrannical government is still realistic in an era of drones, artificial intelligence and advanced military technology.
Bridging Blocks moderator Brisa Luzzi Castro asked participants what it means to be a responsible gun owner and how they would describe America’s relationship with guns. Attendees tried to find a middle ground between “the joys of firearms” and “the sadness and cruelty of violence.”
“I love guns, but I conflict with them. I hate them,” said Tony Micciolo, of Malvern, while explaining what brought him out to the conversation. He said hearing conflicting opinions Tuesday night was uncomfortable but refreshing.
Kenneth Berlin, of South Jersey, a member of gun violence prevention organization Moms Demand Action, said New Jersey “is doing the right thing by restricting guns in public places.” Berlin said he believed the conversation succeeded because it exposed participants to multiple perspectives.
Michael Novak, from Society Hill, said the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, ignited his gun rights advocacy. Novak said he believed the event was a great way to promote constructive dialogue.
“In order to have an honest and fruitful conversation, you can’t just present one biased side,” he said.
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