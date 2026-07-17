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When two dozen people with differing views on firearm ownership gathered Tuesday at Parkway Central Library, there were no attempts to settle America’s debate over gun rights.

Instead, community members and firearms enthusiasts spent the evening trying to understand each other, sharing personal experiences and debating responsible gun ownership, youth education and the role of firearms in American life.

“Everything we talk about here — there is never an easy answer,” said Tony Cuffie, who leads Bridging Blocks, WHYY’s community engagement program that unites neighbors through civic conversations.

The discussion, “Gun Rights, Realities, Risks and Responsibilities,” came as debates over firearm ownership, violent crime and gun regulation continue nationwide. Organizers said the goal wasn’t to persuade participants, but to create space for people with different perspectives to listen to one another.

Attendees in group discussion repeatedly returned to the idea of youth education, with several suggesting organizations like the YMCA could teach kids about gun safety alongside discussions about the impact of gun violence. They found less agreement on regulation, acknowledging the difficulty of reaching a consensus or defining “where the line should be drawn.”