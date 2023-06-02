A discussion in North Philadelphia Wednesday asked what makes historic structures important, and what preservation looks like to Philadelphians.

The conversation, hosted as part of the Bridging Blocks initiative, in collaboration with WHYY and the Free Library of Philadelphia, focused on the importance of preserving city history and the importance of getting young people involved.

Attendees noted the importance of preserving Black history within Philly, specifically citing the legacy of boxer Joe Frazier and the home of saxophonist John Coltrane.