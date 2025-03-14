From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY News will host its second annual civic news conference, set to explore topics centered around connecting local communities to newsrooms. The two-day conference will take place Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5.

The free event is a joint effort between WHYY News and Bridging Blocks, a partnership between WHYY and the Free Library of Philadelphia that aims to bring diverse households together to discuss relevant issues. Bridging Blocks is funded by Fred and Barbara Sutherland.

This year’s event, “WHYY News Civic Dialogue Summit: Connecting Local Communities,” will feature WHYY News staff and local independent journalists discussing best practices for community-centered journalism. Panelists will share strategies for working with neighborhood groups as a way to assist news coverage of diverse communities.

Registration is required to attend this free event. Events on both days are open to the public, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at WHYY’s Philadelphia studios at 150 N. 6th St.

Friday’s program will be focused on connecting communities with the work local newsrooms are doing, along with sharing techniques for engaging in civic dialogue. Saturday’s schedule is centered around innovative news-gathering practices and the impact local journalists have on the community.