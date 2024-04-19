Philly’s housing market takes center stage during ‘Bridging Blocks’ event

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Gentrification. Home prices. Tangled titles. Vacant land.

All of it came up Thursday night during a wide-ranging discussion about housing and development in Philadelphia, an often polarizing subject in the nation’s poorest big city.

Without any private developers or real estate investors in the room, the two-hour conversation, part of WHYY’s Bridging Blocks initiative, lacked some of that tension. But the dialogue in University City wasn’t short on passion as attendees talked about the city’s weak housing market, how that market has directly impacted their lives and their struggles to afford home repairs.

It unfolded as the city continues to experience a housing crisis marked by a limited supply of affordable units for low-income residents. Thousands of residents are also cost-burdened, meaning more than a third of their income is used to pay for housing.

Susan Cochrane, a longtime renter in West Philadelphia, said rising property values in her neighborhood have forced her to move more than once over the years. She’s worried she’ll soon be completely priced out and finding an affordable place to live will be challenging.

“I had to move from apartment to apartment at one point because they kept getting bought up from under me and we were told to move,” Cochrane said.