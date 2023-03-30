Gentrification in Philadelphia: Residents weigh in on how development ‘changes the look of the neighborhood’
The conversation, hosted by WHYY’s N.I.C.E. team, focused on the influx of wealth and redevelopment of Philly’s neighborhoods.
Residents gathered in Germantown Wednesday to discuss the impacts gentrification can have on Philadelphia’s neighborhoods.
The event, organized by WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange team, took place at the Ubuntu Fine Art Gallery. The conversation focused on the influx of wealth and the redevelopment of neighborhoods. While displacement is a possibility for some, others can benefit from quality-of-life increases.
Recent events, including the UC Townhomes encampment and Chinatown’s opposition to a proposed 76ers basketball arena on Market Street, were brought up as examples of gentrification.
Attendees noted how new developments can emerge almost out of nowhere, leaving parts of communities looking outdated and obsolete. Alexa Strus said she can see a stark contrast when driving from Germantown to Chestnut Hill, one of Philadelphia’s most affluent neighborhoods.
“Chestnut Hill, you know, in our discussions, it’s like that’s a lot of old money and there’s a lot of resources there that been there for a really long time,” Strus said. “But yeah, how do we get some of that flowing down here?”
“The amounts of some of these locations that are within neighborhoods, i.e. the homes are already here on the streets and you’ve plopped like four new cribs of a different habitat that changes the look of the neighborhood on that one block,” Cheryl Jones added.
Others said the developments often lead to longtime residents being pushed out due to rent increases.
The event was part of N.I.C.E.’s Bridging Blocks series, a civic engagement initiative between WHYY and The Free Library of Philadelphia.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.