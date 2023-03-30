Attendees noted how new developments can emerge almost out of nowhere, leaving parts of communities looking outdated and obsolete. Alexa Strus said she can see a stark contrast when driving from Germantown to Chestnut Hill, one of Philadelphia’s most affluent neighborhoods.

“Chestnut Hill, you know, in our discussions, it’s like that’s a lot of old money and there’s a lot of resources there that been there for a really long time,” Strus said. “But yeah, how do we get some of that flowing down here?”

“The amounts of some of these locations that are within neighborhoods, i.e. the homes are already here on the streets and you’ve plopped like four new cribs of a different habitat that changes the look of the neighborhood on that one block,” Cheryl Jones added.

Others said the developments often lead to longtime residents being pushed out due to rent increases.

