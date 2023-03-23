What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Mayoral candidates faced the reality Philadelphia’s school children deal with during a forum Tuesday at the Parkway Central Library.

The forum, hosted by the School District of Philadelphia, allowed candidates to address remedies to ongoing issues within the schools.

McKayla Coleman, a student at George Washington Carver High School, asked candidates how they would improve the conditions of school buildings. She said Black and Brown students attend schools that “feel like institutions.”

“We enter through metal detectors, wear uniforms — with bells that signify the ending and beginning of our controlled and conditioned environment,” Coleman said. “There’s litter everywhere and outdated systems that are institutionally designed to shatter dreams and fill prisons. We often hear adults say that kids should have an equal and equitable opportunity. Something I’ve heard all of you say while sitting here just today. However, it doesn’t feel it doesn’t feel true. It feels like we don’t matter.”

Multiple candidates said they would work to gain more state funding to improve the facilities, including former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

“This is coming from decades and decades of disinvestment and racist government policy at the local and federal level,” Rhynhart said. “What we need to do is get more money, one, and then we need to make sure we’re intentional about that money.”