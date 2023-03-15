At Kensington forum, elementary school students ask mayoral candidates for solutions

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Candidates in Philadelphia’s crowded mayoral race have been in near-constant forums of late, making their pitches to primary voters.

Asking the questions at the Gloria Casarez school on Tuesday night were elementary students. Top of mind was how the city’s mayoral candidates plan to serve the Kensington area.

Gloria Casarez Elementary sourced questions from the community, as well as the school’s students, many of whom stressed the impact of rampant drug use throughout the neighborhood.