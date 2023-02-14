What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

David Oh is entering the race to become Philadelphia’s next mayor and has resigned from his at-large seat on City Council.

The legislator launched his campaign Monday at the National Constitution Center. Oh, the first Republican to enter the race, joins a crowded field of 10 Democrats running to succeed outgoing mayor, Jim Kenney.

“I do think it is the right time to do something different,” Oh said. “And that is to take all the things I could not do on council and do that for the city as mayor.”

Oh said his campaign will focus on addressing crime, investing in public schools, re-examining property values and taxes, and promoting greater transparency and accountability on how taxpayer dollars are spent.

“I am now going to open up the books and find out what happened to that COVID money. Where did it go?” he asked. “What happened to that soda tax money, where is it? What happened to all the tax dollars we’ve been collecting from the poorest people?”

To gain votes in a city where Democrats largely outnumber Republicans, Oh said he plans to cast a wide net during his campaign and appeal to new voters, including people who’ve never before been to the polls because of language and other barriers.

Oh encouraged people to register for mail-in ballots.