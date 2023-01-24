Who’s running for Philly mayor? A regularly updated candidate tracker

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story originally appeared on Billy Penn.

Being leader of a major U.S. city is anything but easy. Yet difficult as it may be, Philadelphia’s top job is in high demand.

The race to succeed term-limited Jim Kenney and become Philly’s 100th mayor is crowded — and started without a clear favorite. The field is full of candidates with solid experience, varied backgrounds, and a diverse array of ideas for the city’s future.

One thing most do have in common: they’re Democrats. With many longtime political players vying for the nomination, the Democratic City Committee has said it’s refraining from endorsing. With Philly’s 7-to-1 voter registration imbalance, the winner of the May Democratic primary is highly likely to win in the general election this fall. Given past turnout numbers for an odd-year primary, a lead of 10,000 to 15,000 votes could boost someone to a de facto overall victory.

Who are the contenders, and what should you know about them? We’ll be covering the race consistently throughout, but consider this page your cheat sheet. When we have new info, we’ll drop details right here.

Note: Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name.

Warren Bloom Sr.

Warren Bloom Sr. is a perennial candidate who’s previously run for city commissioner, state legislature, and traffic court. According to his campaign website, he’s worked as a music and media professional, minister, and public claims adjuster, as well as spending time as a community organizer, block captain, and volunteer.

News outlets vetting Bloom’s candidacy for traffic court a decade ago found he’d pled no contest to charges of simple assault, indecent assault, and corrupting a minor in 1992. Bloom told journalists he didn’t personally think he was guilty, but he didn’t know what the term meant and had wanted to spare the teenager “any more emotional stress.”