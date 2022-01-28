Philly Councilmember David Oh introduces bill to repeal city’s sugary beverage tax

Calling it “self-serving” and “vindictive,” Republican City Councilmember David Oh on Thursday introduced legislation to repeal Philadelphia’s tax on sugary beverages, one of Mayor Jim Kenney’s signature achievements.

If passed, the Philadelphia Beverage Tax would disappear on July 1, the first day of the city’s next fiscal year. There is currently no sunset date for the five-year-old tax, which adds 1.5-cents per ounce on sugar and artificially sweetened beverages in the name of reducing the consumption of sugary drinks, funding public pre-K, and upgrading the city’s recreation centers and libraries.

In a statement, Oh said the city has fallen short of achieving those goals, while punishing Philadelphia’s poorest residents.

“The Kenney administration presented the policy as a means to fund pre-K, the Rebuild program, as well as reduce consumption of sugary beverages. Data shows just 36.6% of the total revenue has gone toward funding pre-K programs and 6% toward Rebuild,” said Oh, one of four City Council members to vote against the levy in 2016.