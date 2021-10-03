The young players were joined Thursday evening at Olney by dozens of community members and city officials for a ceremonial groundbreaking. It was one of three such events Mayor Jim Kenney attended in rapid succession that day as he sought to draw attention to progress on his $400 million-plus Rebuild public works program, which will fund the work using proceeds from the city’s tax on sugary beverages.

As part of the Rebuild program, the city will demolish and rebuild the center, first constructed in 1957, with meeting rooms, classrooms, a kitchen, and a computer room. Contractors will renovate the gym, put in a new cooling and heating system, update basketball and tennis courts, and install a new track, turf field, playgrounds, pathways, and picnic areas.

Funded by a grant of up to $100 million from the William Penn Foundation and the controversial “soda tax” on sweetened beverages approved in 2016, Rebuild’s launch was delayed until 2018 by court challenges. The initial $500 million budget was subsequently scaled down to about $425 million when the levy brought in less revenue than anticipated.

The program ran into more hurdles last year. In an interview with PlanPhilly, Kenney said pandemic response and the city’s work-from-home mandate diverted the attention of city employees from issuing Rebuild construction bids and vetting contracts, while global supply-chain issues slowed the arrival of materials needed for some renovations.

Rebuild executive director Kira Strong said planning meetings between community members and designers had to be moved online or to outdoor venues, which also hindered progress.

But she said design and construction work have continued nonetheless, with nine sites completed, nine more in construction, and 42 in design and community engagement phases. Another 12 have not yet been started. City Council has approved 72 projects, and $219 million has been spent or committed so far.

“We want the end result in every neighborhood to be the center that people want, not [just] the center that the city gave them, and that takes time. It takes energy, and it takes paying attention to detail, and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Kenney said. “I want people to understand we’re still at it and we’re still moving forward.”

Rebuild is also meeting its diversity goals, awarding 45% of contract dollars to minority-owned businesses and another 23% to woman-owned firms, the officials said. Forty-six percent of the contractor hours worked on the projects have been done by women and people of color, they said.

Long-term impact

Earlier in the week, Kenney and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier cut the ribbon at the revamped Miles Mack Playground in Mantua, which saw a $2.8 million update to its recreation center and grounds. On Thursday, Kenney attended groundbreakings for Olney, for a $2.8 million renovation of Heitzman Recreation Center in Harrowgate, and for a $2.4 million project at Glavin Recreation Center in Port Richmond.

At Glavin, Councilmember Bobby Henon praised Kenney for proposing Rebuild when he was running for mayor, calling it his “legacy for years to come.” Standing in front of the site’s main building, with its distinctive, steeply angled roof, Henon emphasized the central place of recreation centers and parks in the fabric of the community.

“How exciting it is, to finally have some resources to put into a playground that is extremely highly utilized,” he said. “You have a playground that has so much history and in such a densely populated neighborhood where families chose to stay — families decided to come out and use its open spaces, use its play equipment and rec center and its programs.”

Lacey Dugan, who lives nearby, watched the speeches with her husband while holding her 4-month-old son on her shoulder and watching her 3-year-old wander the worn playground surface.

“He comes here all the time, as much as we can,” she said. “He loves the swings. He would stay on the swings for hours if he could. He runs around, brings his toys.”

As a young girl and then a teen, Dugan said, she went to Glavin “all the time” to shoot hoops or play “squish the lemon” on a big slide that has long since disappeared. She did Girl Scouts, karate lessons, and tumbling in the rec center, and visited the haunted house at Halloween.

“We want to be here for years to come,” she said. “Fixing it up would be great for the kids, so they can experience more of it.”

A design led by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will bring Glavin new playgrounds, trees, a sprayground, and shaded seating area, along with new heating and cooling systems for the building and wheelchair-accessible restrooms.

Kenney said that others would decide whether Rebuild was his legacy, but added that he did expect the program to continue renovating parks and libraries for years after he leaves office in January 2024. It would be “stupid” for a future mayor to end the soda tax, he said, since it provides an alternate stream of funding for “good things” the city needs.

The mayor noted that the 1.5-cents-per-ounce tax also funds pre-K programs and the community schools program, which brings social services to public school campuses. Critics charge that the tax has led to lost jobs in retail, bottling factories, and trucking, while a recent Rutgers University study concluded that the tax created 800 to 1,350 jobs by funding child care centers and allowing more low-income parents to work.