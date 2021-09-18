Guided hikes and movie nights: A fall 2021 guide to exploring Philly’s parks

Amid reliably “high” transmission rates of COVID-19, the possibility of spending more time indoors this fall looks increasingly iffy.

Since the onset of the pandemic, public health experts have agreed: Parks are a safer bet in the age of the coronavirus. Physical distancing is easier in spacious outdoor settings, and outdoor transmission of the virus is less common as the natural breeze disperses airborne particles.

That early consensus was followed by an outdoor recreation “boom” many officials attributed to pandemic-related closures and restrictions. In 2020, Pennsylvania state parks saw nearly 10 million more visitors than the year prior, up 26.6% for a total of 46.9 million visitors.

Last fall, 86% of 1,001 Pennsylvanians surveyed said that time spent in public green spaces had been essential to their mental and/or physical health during the pandemic. As the delta variant of the virus drives a surge in new cases, parks may see that trend line continue.

Here’s a guide to exploring Philly’s parks this fall.