Cool for the spring: Pennsylvania park programs are open again

“I would say that we’ve seen a dramatic increase of visitation across the entirety of our park system … at least a 50% increase, probably even more than that,” city Parks and Recreation stewardship manager Elisa Ruse Esposito told WHYY last week. “Not only are folks getting out more to their local neighborhood parks, playground, or rec center, but we’re also seeing the interest in exploring some more of our far-flung gems, really checking out the diversity of our park system.”

Last spring, the city temporarily limited access to play equipment, basketball courts, and restrooms as COVID-19 safety measures. This year, that’s all changed. New playgrounds in the city are open, as are outdoor courts and fields. Permits for picnics, as well as smaller community and household group events, were being reissued as of mid-March.

Park bathrooms will open for the season the week of April 12 — last year, they were closed completely due to COVID-19 — and other park concessions and activities are reopening this summer as well, with pandemic safety measures in place.

Both local and regional officials agree that park visitors should stay in single-household groups, avoid crowded parking lots and trailheads, stay masked and physically distanced when possible, and wash their hands regularly to reduce COVID-19 risk since the pandemic is far from over.

But even when it is over, Esposito said, she thinks interest in the city’s parks and green spaces will remain. She works with volunteers in the city parks system, and she says her team reports an increase in community engagement and a desire to “give back.”

“I think that a lot of people are hooked on parks: They want to get out there more, they want to check out more of these sites. I think a lot of people have taken on new pastimes, new hobbies that are outdoors,” she added. “And I think we’re just going to continue to see that grow.”