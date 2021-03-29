Ban on invasive plants ‘great win’ for Delaware conservation

Gov. John Carney signed the legislation during the Delaware Center for Horticulture’s “Delaware Naturally” conference, held virtually earlier this month.

“I learned a lot from that legislation and took it to heart,” Carney said. “When I was planting new plants in the back of my house, I went to my neighbor who’s a naturalist working in the area and he gave me a list of native species that I should plant, not the others.”

The bill which outlaws more than three dozen plants got unanimous approval in the General Assembly in January.

“This is not the entire list, but it’s the list that we’re starting with, and it’s a list that will be updated periodically as we go forward by the Department of Agriculture,” said state Sen. Stephanie Hanse, the bill’s primary sponsor.

Hansen credits Doug Tallamy of the University of Delaware’s Entomology and Wildlife Ecology Department as a major driver of the legislation.

“The value of the legislation stems from the realization that invasive plants, and by definition invasive plants are non-natives, destroy habitat,” Tallamy said. “Throughout the world there’s a ton of data that shows that the loss of habitat is the number one cause of the loss of biodiversity, which is a huge problem globally.”

He said sometimes the phrase “loss of habitat” is sometimes misunderstood by the general public.

“They think it’s a place to live, and it is a place to live, but it’s also the food that’s required to live in that place. And that’s where invasive plants cause great problems,” he said.

“[Invasive plants] create places to live that have no food in them, because invasive plants do not support the insects that are the basis of the food webs that really support the animal diversity in our wildlife. So the places look green, but they’re actually ecological dead zones.”