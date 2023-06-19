This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Lawmakers in Delaware advanced legislation last week that would direct the state to evaluate the feasibility of offshore wind.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Stephanie Hansen, a Democrat, would direct the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to analyze the cost impacts and environmental benefits of offshore wind, and assess potential standards for obtaining electricity for such projects.

“As a state, we have nearly all of our renewable energy eggs in one basket — and that basket is solar. And it’s not a good place to be,” Hansen said.

“We need to diversify the renewables that we can rely on going forward, whether that means an offshore wind project by Delaware, or taking advantage of job opportunities, and transmission and energy, from offshore wind projects in nearby states.”

The measure, which received a 20-1 vote in the Senate, has been applauded by environmental groups in the state that hope it could lead to offshore wind projects in the future.

“This is a way to reduce emissions. Improving air quality means improving human health. It means lowering health care costs,” said Mark Nardone, director of advocacy for the Delaware Nature Society. “There are tremendous benefits from having wind, regardless of where you stand on climate change.”