New Delaware homes would have capability to charge electric vehicles under Senate bill

New Castle County, where more than half of Delaware’s roughly one million residents live, mandated last year that all new homes have the infrastructure — wiring, conduit, and junction box — to install the equipment needed to charge electric vehicles.

Already, more than 700 new homes in the state’s northernmost county have been built to that standard, known as EV-capable.

Constructing a home that way saves buyers of electric vehicles hundreds or thousands of dollars in the upfront costs needed to power up their car, SUV, or truck at home.

Now, Wilmington-area state Sen. Sarah McBride wants to take the initiative statewide and include Kent and Sussex counties.

Her bill to have all new single-family homes be EV capable has cleared a Senate committee and she expects passage on the floor in the next few weeks. Then, the House will take up the measure. Should it become law, it would take effect in January.

Her bill also would require that new apartment and condominium complexes put EV charging stations in 5% of parking spaces and that another 10% must be EV-capable. That would take effect in January 2025.

The bill comes as the state environmental secretary is deciding whether to decree that all new vehicles delivered to Delaware in 2035 be electric in a gradual increase that would start with 35% of 2026 models being EVs.

For McBride, it’s a no-brainer to put chargers where people live, starting immediately. A separate bill she is sponsoring would require the state to assess the availability of residential charging stations statewide and develop plans to put in more around existing dwellings.

“The reality is that the shift to electric vehicles is not ideological, it’s imminent, and it’s inevitable,’’ McBride told WHYY News. “And regardless of what one thinks about electric vehicles, regardless of whether one intends to buy an electric vehicle, the market has made clear that the inventory of vehicles in this country is moving electric.”

“The market share of vehicles that are electric is going to grow in the years to come. Whether that is 30%, 50%, or 100%. There are going to be more electric vehicles on the road. And so as policymakers, we have to make sure that we’re pursuing responsible, and at minimum, modest proposals to better prepare for this shift.”