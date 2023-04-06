Collins doubled down on that sentiment.

“Do you really want to drive from here to Florida, have to charge up 15 to 20 times, wait for 45 minutes each time?’’ Collins remarked. “They’re trying to take away our ability to travel.”

One woman who did not identify herself said of Garvin that “nobody voted this guy in’’ and suggested “he has a God complex” for trying to force the regulation on residents over their objections.

Delaware agencies such as DNREC have the authority to create regulations to enforce laws such as this one, which comes under the federal Clean Air Act.

Michelle Peters of Milford said residents need to band together to persuade Garvin and his boss Carney to pull the proposal, and if they lose that fight, to then take it to court.

“Our goal is to discourage the governor from mandating a product Delawareans have to buy,’’ Peters said. “The strategy has to be to arouse the public against the mandate.”

Bruce Smith of Millsboro told the audience he owns a Tesla electric vehicle and offered anyone a ride, but opposes the proposal. “I am here because I am sick and tired of mandates,” Smith said.

In an interview, Republican state Sen. Dave Lawson of Harrington in Kent County, said the mandate is pure political overreach.

“The thing that galls me about this whole thing is that it’s being shoved down our throats. You will do this,’’ Lawson said, “Wait a minute. We’re a country of choice. We have freedoms. If you don’t want one, you shouldn’t be forced into it. And I think that’s that’s the whole thing. It’s really sticking in people’s craw.”

‘This gets us to keep up with where the market is heading’

Gov. Carney’s office referred requests for comment to DNREC and Garvin would not agree to an interview.

Garvn did appear at some of the GOP town halls, including one last week at the Mill Creek Fire Company near Elsmere. Even though the agency he runs has proposed the regulation, Garvin stressed that no final decision has been made.

“The process that we’re undertaking right now is evaluating,’’ Garvin told the audience. “No decision has been made by the state on the program. We’re in the process of evaluating it.”

Garvin told attendees that electric car makers are not currently sending vehicles to Delaware dealers, but would start doing so if the state adopts the California standard.

He also noted that many manufacturers, including General Motors, have said they would only be making electric cars by 2035, so Delaware would just be following the market.

“So the problem right now in Delaware is the manufacturers have a requirement to provide a certain amount of vehicles to states that have adopted this program,” Garvin said. “We have not adopted the program, so there’s no incentive for them to make those cars available to dealers in the state of Delaware.”

Garvin said the mandate, if adopted, would “ramp up” over a decade to give Delaware time to prepare, and that the state has at least $15 million to spend on charging stations and other aspects of the “electric transportation infrastructure.”

The purpose is to “make sure that the infrastructure is in place in the state as the cars are becoming available for us to be able to manage and maintain that,’’ he said.

The gradual integration of electric cars into the Delaware market also “allows our dealerships, allows our mechanics, allows others who migrate into the new market that is coming. If we wait until the car companies say, guess what, electric vehicles is all you can get, we are going to be so far behind the curve. This gets us to keep up with where the market is heading.”