What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

In the 2022 elections, Democrats gained majority control of the Pennsylvania state House for the first time in more than a decade.

Several house seats flipped — and many remain close in this election year. All 203 seats in the House are up for reelection every two years, including the seat for the 142nd House district in Bucks County. The 142nd district includes Langhorne, Langhorne Manor and Penndel boroughs, Lower Southampton Township and parts of Middletown and Northampton townships.

Republican Joe Hogan won the race in 2022 by a razor-thin margin, defeating his Democratic opponent, Mark Moffa, by 76 votes. The seat opened after incumbent Republican Frank Farry left to run for the state Senate.

This year, Hogan is facing Democratic challenger Anna Payne. Here’s where both candidates stand on key issues.

Republican Joe Hogan

Hogan, 36, is from Levittown and currently lives in Langhorne.

A Penn State University graduate, Hogan began his political career in 2011 working for former Republican U.S. Rep Mike Fitzpatrick, who represented Pennsylvania’s eighth congressional district. Hogan was working as the program director for the Bucks County Redevelopment Authority when he was elected to the state House in 2022.

In 2022, Hogan told WHYY News he comes from a “blue-collar” background and supports fracking and using Pennsylvania’s natural gas supply to lower energy costs.

Hogan has described himself as “pro-life,” and said in a Levittown Now article in 2022 that he supports district residents’ “shared values of limiting the number of elective abortions, protecting the use of the procedure when medically necessary or in cases of rape and incest.”

In the House, Hogan is on the Children & Youth and Gaming Oversight committees. He’s the Republican secretary of the Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee, and is on the Arts and Entertainment subcommittee, within the Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee.

Since his election, Hogan has co-sponsored legislation related to crime prevention, mental health and substance abuse, school safety and more.

According to his campaign website, five bills he’s sponsored or co-sponsored have been enacted on topics including public safety and women’s health awareness. His campaign also touts as his accomplishments “record funding” that public schools in Council Rock and Neshaminy received because of the state’s new school funding formula.