Democrat Mark Moffa wants to represent the historically GOP-led 142nd state House district in Bucks County.

Democrats believe they have a chance to take some control in the state House this year, after redistricting produced 101 Democratic-leaning districts and 102 Republican-leaning districts, according to data from the Princeton Gerrymandering Project. The state previously had 85 Democratic-leaning districts and 118 Republican-leaning ones.

The 142nd district is crucial in the attempt to win a Democratic majority because redistricting has given Democrats a slight advantage in the district and its current representative is running for the state Senate. Democrat Mark Moffa, a journalist and local politician, is vying for the spot, facing economic/land planner and Republican Joe Hogan.

The 142nd district includes Lower Southampton, parts of Middletown and Northampton townships, and Langhorne, Langhorne Manor, and Penndel boroughs. It had a slight Republican majority before redistricting, but now Democrats have a new marginal advantage. The district was 41.44% Democrat and 44.03% Republican voters, and is now 42.70% Democrat and 41.78% Republican.

Moffa hopes his stance on reproductive rights will be key to his success.

Moffa, who is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, Vote Pro Choice, and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Organization of Women, said he would uphold Pennsylvanians’ rights to safe and legal abortion.

“I will fight like hell against these extremist efforts that are underway in Harrisburg to amend the state constitution to deny women reproductive rights,” Moffa said. “A vote for my opponent would be a vote for the extremist bans.”

Moffa on ways to make Pennsylvanians’ lives more affordable

Moffa, 44, lives in Penndel Borough, and served as an elected member of its borough council from 2018 to 2021. He then ran for Penndel mayor, and lost to Republican Thomas C. Sodano, Jr.

Before he served on Penndel Borough Council, Moffa served on the borough’s Revitalization Task Force. He also previously served on Lower Makefield’s Farmland Preservation Committee and zoning hearing board.

He grew up in Camden, New Jersey, with a single mother in a working-class family.

He said his family relied on government programs — food stamps, Section 8 housing, welfare, Medicaid — to get by and that influenced his political ideals.

“At a very early age, I gained an appreciation for the impact that thoughtful government programs can have on people’s lives,” Moffa said. “And I carried that with me through my whole life.”