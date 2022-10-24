Race to watch: Brian Munroe wants to unseat Pa. state Rep. Todd Polinchock

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Brian Munroe believes Republican state Rep. Todd Polinchock has “abandoned the middle” — so Munroe is challenging him to represent the 144th state house district in Bucks County.

“He’s gone far, all in, on the extreme right. And that’s not this district. This district is a moderate district,” said Munroe, who calls himself a “fiscally consertive and socially liberal” Democrat.

Polinchock recently voted for Senate Bill 106, which would amend Pennsylvania’s Constitution, to “not grant the right to tax-payer funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion.”

Polinchock was elected in 2018 and is running for his third term. In 2020, he beat Democrat Gary Spillane by 4,396 votes.

The 144th District is politically mixed. It includes Warminster and Warrington townships, and since redistricting this year, Ivyland. Redistricting gave the district 3.58% more registered Democrats, so it is now 41.43% Democrat and 43.57% Republican.

Munroe hopes to clinch the middle, in a purple district

Before politics, Munroe, 48, of Warminster, was a police officer in Radnor and Conshohocken.

He served as a Warminster Supervisor from 2016 to 2020, when he was elected as the Bucks County Clerk of Courts.