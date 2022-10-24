Race to watch: Brian Munroe wants to unseat Pa. state Rep. Todd Polinchock
Brian Munroe believes Republican state Rep. Todd Polinchock has “abandoned the middle” — so Munroe is challenging him to represent the 144th state house district in Bucks County.
“He’s gone far, all in, on the extreme right. And that’s not this district. This district is a moderate district,” said Munroe, who calls himself a “fiscally consertive and socially liberal” Democrat.
Polinchock recently voted for Senate Bill 106, which would amend Pennsylvania’s Constitution, to “not grant the right to tax-payer funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion.”
Polinchock was elected in 2018 and is running for his third term. In 2020, he beat Democrat Gary Spillane by 4,396 votes.
The 144th District is politically mixed. It includes Warminster and Warrington townships, and since redistricting this year, Ivyland. Redistricting gave the district 3.58% more registered Democrats, so it is now 41.43% Democrat and 43.57% Republican.
Munroe hopes to clinch the middle, in a purple district
Before politics, Munroe, 48, of Warminster, was a police officer in Radnor and Conshohocken.
He served as a Warminster Supervisor from 2016 to 2020, when he was elected as the Bucks County Clerk of Courts.
He prides himself in being able to work and make friends with people of any political party. He said he made a fantasy football league with the Warminster Supervisors “just to make sure that everyone gets along and we can have a good time together… it still goes today.”
Munroe is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, and said he believes the government should stay out of a person’s medical decisions.
Munroe said he wants the state to transition to renewable energy “as fast as possible,” and place a 7% gas extraction fee on fracking companies. “I would take that money and I would give anybody over the age of 65 school tax relief,” Munroe said.
The GOP-led state Legislature has repeatedly blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s previous attempts at a gas tax. Pennsylvania does have an “impact fee” — creating up to $227 million a year, while a severance tax could generate an estimated $1.7 billion over 5 years, according to the left-leaning organization Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center.
“Think about that. For 10 years, that’s a half a billion dollars every year that my opponent and his friends in Harrisburg have given back to these companies,” Munroe said. “And you have to ask yourself why? I think I know why.”
Munroe also wants to invest $20 million into water purification systems for Warminster’s water wells (the area’s water is contaminated with PFAS), institute comprehensive background checks on first gun purchases, and raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.
He said he hopes to take the money out of politics. Munroe is endorsed by Citizens United, a national group fighting for campaign finance reform.
“Unfortunately, that’s the American system right now,” Munroe said. “And it’s a disgusting system and we need to get out of it.”
Polinchock puts economy stances first
Polinchock, 59, of Warrington, is a retired Navy commander and Bucks County Realtor. He co-chairs the Autism/Intellectual Disability Caucus and Opioid Recovery Task Force.
Polinchock did not respond to WHYY’s multiple requests for an interview.
Polinchock has voted in support of conservative initiatives, including Senate Bill 106, which would amend the state constitution, to “not grant the right to tax-payer funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion.” He also supported House Bill 118, which would require hospitals and clinics to arrange a funeral or cremation of all medical tissue after an abortion, stillbirth, or miscarriage. On Polinchock’s campaign website, though, he says he “has no intention of supporting legislation that denies abortion to those who have been victims of rape or incest, or in those situations in which the life of the mother is in question.”
Polinchock’s campaign is focusing on the economy — touting some accomplishments like voting for business tax cuts “to spur economic growth” and attract “new businesses,” as well as sponsoring legislation to create a task force on overdose recovery, supporting $1 million in funding for Warrington Police, and voting to reduce health care costs.
He wants to eliminate property taxes for seniors, double school safety funding from $60 million to $120 million, and cut regulations. He opposes broad-based tax hikes.
In an op-ed, Polinchock wrote that he wants to produce more energy out of Pennsylvania — to become an “international competitor” and keep gas prices down.
