Race to watch: Pa. state Rep. Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

Stephens said that one press release in particular created an issue. According to Stephens, it read:

“After his June 2021 vote in favor of HB1095 — the Fetal Homicide Bill calling for *mandatory life imprisonment* for abortion care providers and their patients in PA — Todd’s stance on choice has become all too clear.”

He responded in August by issuing a cease-and-desist letter.

Stephens said that the letter from his lawyer was warranted because she was not being truthful about House Bill 1095. He said that the court case that prompted the bill involved a defendant murdering his pregnant girlfriend. The court did not hand down a mandatory life sentence because the state Legislature didn’t expressly provide for it in the case of third degree murder.

He added that Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code maintains there is no liability for acts committed during any abortion or attempted abortion, and the pregnant woman in regards to crimes against a fetus.

Citing his recent presence during a summer press conference on reproductive health with Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Stephens said that he is a supporter of abortion rights.

“I’m pro-choice. I’ve voted to defend a woman’s right to choose every time it’s come up for a vote — and as recently as this past July, when it came up, and so my voting record is clear,” Stephens said.

Stephens voted against a GOP attempt to amend the state constitution to say there is no right to an abortion.

Planned Parenthood endorsed Stephens in 2018 and 2020, but he lost the endorsement this year. A spokesperson for the organization told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Stephens lost the endorsement because he “did not use his platform to convince others to vote no.”

Cerrato said that there is more than what meets the eye to House Bill 1095.

“It was designed to appear to be tough on domestic abuse and domestic abusers. However, it was a personhood bill,” Cerrato said. “Unfortunately, in this day and age, personhood bills are a very, very slippery slope. If you set the precedent that you can have life imprisonment for the death of the fetus, that clearly opens the door if we ban abortion here in the state.”

She added that the language state Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin) used in his memo about the legislation also concerned her.

No side has taken further legal action. Cerrato’s campaign wrote a response and sent it to Stephens’ attorney but never received a follow-up.

What is motivating Stephens, Cerrato to represent the area?

Despite the recent clash, Cerrato said that she has always had a “decent relationship” with Stephens on a personal level, but she said that they differ on their approach.

“We really need to stop having passive legislators. Over 1,200 Democratic bills have been put into the House this session — and one has been enacted into law. Clearly, we’re not seeing a government that’s working for the people and I plan to change that when I get to Harrisburg,” Cerrato said.

Stephens said that he has never been afraid to break with his party and that his approach as a moderate legislator has delivered true results in this district.