Upgrades to Pa. governor’s mansion bankrolled by private group that won’t disclose donors, full cost

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Bel Air, Beverly Hills, and the Bahamas. New York, Greenwich, and London.

The de la Torre Design Studio in New York City has, as its website boasts, “been there, designed that,” beautifying the interiors of penthouses, estates, and even yachts in those and other tony locales.

Now, the design firm has been quietly hired for another interior makeover: Gov. Josh Shapiro’s official state residence in Harrisburg.

Dubbed the “residence reimagining project” by a staffer for the Democratic governor, the work will focus on bringing in new pieces of furniture, art, and other items to the public areas of the historic mansion along the Susquehanna River, according to information obtained by Spotlight PA through a public records request.

Beyond that, little is known about the scale, scope, or even the price tag for the redesign. Despite the involvement of Shapiro’s aides in the project, no one will say who is managing it, raising money for it, or exactly who is paying for it.

The contract itself with the de la Torre Design Studio was signed by Team Pennsylvania, a Harrisburg-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring together public officials and private-sector leaders to collaborate on bolstering the state’s economy. Its investors include corporations from Pennsylvania’s largest industries.

The group does not publicly disclose its donors — nonprofits are generally not required to under federal tax law. When asked by Spotlight PA to release its donor names, at least for the residence redesign, it declined.

The result is public officials using private money, from undisclosed donors, to carry out work on a state-owned property. The lack of transparency leaves taxpayers in the dark about who is underwriting the project, including whether any of those donors have financial interests in state policy.

The arrangement again raises questions about Shapiro’s ties to Team PA, and whether expenses paid on his or his administration’s behalf by the nonprofit should be disclosed on his annual statements of financial interest. As Spotlight PA has reported, the organization last year paid for Shapiro to attend the Super Bowl and other sporting events, and his administration has said it plans to continue accepting tickets from the group.

“The public has a right to know how their government is operating and how government officials are benefitting from things like private funding,” said John P. Pelissero, director of government ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University. “Everything that is going on could be quite above board … but this absence of transparency creates the appearance that there is something to hide, and that has the potential to erode public trust.”

In an interview last month, Team PA President and CEO Abby Smith said that in addition to running many programs and projects, the organization also acts as a “fiscal agent,” or manager, for various funds and committees associated with the governor’s office. Examples include the advisory commissions on Latino affairs, women, and LGBTQ affairs, among others.

One of those pots of money supports preservation efforts at the governor’s residence, and the de la Torre Design Studio will be paid from that fund, Smith said. She said the redesign is funded by private donors interested in maintaining the historic house, and that the preservation fund predates the Shapiro administration by more than a decade to the administration of Republican Gov. Tom Corbett.

But she did not disclose who oversees the fund, who raises money for it, or who makes decisions on how those dollars are spent.

“Since we only serve as the fiscal agent for the Preservation Fund, there aren’t any details we can provide — we’re not working on the project, we’re just managing the administrative aspects (i.e. contracts),” Smith said in an email.

Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder also did not respond to questions about who oversees the fund.

In an emailed statement, he said the redesign will focus on public spaces, and will not involve any of the private spaces used by the Shapiro family. Over the years, the residence has hosted events including dinners, Easter egg hunts, Trick-or-Treat nights, and winter holiday tours.

Bonder also said the fund has been used by previous governors, but provided no detail about how the money was used by them.

“The Governor’s Residence is a historic Commonwealth-owned landmark that regularly hosts public tours, open houses, and community events for people from all across Pennsylvania — but after years without attention to its important role representing Pennsylvania history, work is needed to update the public areas of the Residence and teach visitors the story of our Commonwealth,” Bonder wrote.

He added: “The Governor and the First Lady are proud to frequently host Pennsylvanians from all walks of life, and they look forward to continuing to work to ensure the Residence adequately represents Pennsylvania’s proud and diverse history.”