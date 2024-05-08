Stuck between high fees and low wages, how much money will it take to fix PA child care staffing crisis?

The state has a large budget surplus, estimated to reach roughly $14 billion by the end of June. But Shapiro and the legislature are divided on what to do with it.

Democrats have a narrow majority in the state House. Republicans who control the state Senate have called the governor’s spending plan “reckless” and “unsustainable” and argued it would create financial hardships in future years. The Shapiro administration has said the state would still have an $11 billion surplus in 2025 even if every initiative in the governor’s budget proposal goes through.

Amid the larger debate, child care advocates are pressing for support.

“We are still in crisis mode in the industry,” said Jen DeBell, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children. “Programs are having a really hard time both recruiting and retaining staff.”

That’s the case for Leah Spangler, president and CEO of the Learning Lamp, a nonprofit based in the Johnstown area that serves about 900 children a year in child care and preschool programs across multiple counties.

In March, she had about 100 job openings and about 550 children on the waiting list for care. With better pay for workers, her organization could serve many more children, she said.

She urged lawmakers to take action and invest in the industry, which she said can’t compete with convenience store chains and other businesses that start workers at $15 an hour and higher.

“I don’t have a beer cave. I can’t sell lottery tickets. I can’t sell tobacco,” Spangler said during a legislative agency hearing in March. “How am I going to be able to raise my wages?”

For the same hearing, Gina Cappel of Jerusalem Child Care and Learning Center in Schuylkill County submitted written testimony urging state leaders to take action. She included a resignation letter from one of her employees, who described how she couldn’t support herself on $13 an hour.

“It’s just a terrible, honest fact that people like her we cannot keep. … The fact is they must go and earn a living that will sustain them,” Cappel, director of the center, told Spotlight PA afterward.

Why the industry is still struggling

Child care industry leaders and advocates say they work with a fundamentally broken business model: The fees are too high for families, but the wages are too low for workers.

The coronavirus pandemic changed the labor market, forcing employers across industries to raise wages, said Elliot Haspel, a national child care policy expert. But he said child care employers have less financial flexibility than retailers, fast food chains, and similar businesses.

“When you can’t keep yourself staffed up, you can’t serve that many kids, you have to shut down classrooms,” Haspel said, “which means you’re bringing in less revenue, which can actually put you into a real budgetary sort of death spiral.”

There are many ways to measure the struggle the child care industry faces in Pennsylvania.

There are about 6,400 certified child care centers or home-based programs in the state — nearly 9% less than before the pandemic, according to figures from advocates who have been tracking closures and openings.

Participation in the state’s subsidized child care program was down by about 13,000 kids in February, compared to before the pandemic, a Spotlight PA review of state data shows.