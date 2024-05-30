From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Once a small-scale event, Ladybug Music Festival has grown into a large event that attracts musicians and fans from around the area and the world. Held annually in Wilmington, the festival features performances by women artists.

This year, festivalgoers will be grooving down Market Street as organizers aim to bring diverse communities together. One significant draw for attendees is the festival’s focus on addressing gender inequalities in the music industry.

“Music is really something that puts you in the present tense, and I think we all enjoy when we’re not having to think about a million other things, to just be able to experience and enjoy music is very powerful,” said Gayle Dillman, CEO of Gable Music Venture, creator of LadyBug Music Festival. “It’s very unifying and we are happy to address the issue of gender inequities in the music business.”

“It’s all about empowering women and having a festival that is all about women,” she added.

Since 2012, Ladybug Music Festival has grown into the largest free celebration of its kind, originating from a small block party as an alternative to the massive Firefly Music Festival that had been held in Dover. “Ladybug” refers to the event’s focus on women, giving local independent female artists a spotlight and bolstering the local creative economy.

“It started over 10 years ago when we realized that there was a lot of inequity in the festival scene with women being underrepresented,” she said. “So we had this idea of like, ‘Oh, maybe we should do something, we’re in Wilmington, we can do this.’ And so we started an event kind of by accident and called it ‘ladybug.’”