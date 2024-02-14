Josh Shapiro accepted $1,650 in ‘event tickets’ from powerful Pa. lobbyist

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Democrat Josh Shapiro accepted $1,650 worth of “event tickets and catering” from a powerful Harrisburg lobbyist last year, a perk his campaign insists was a political contribution.

In his official capacity as Pennsylvania’s governor, Shapiro has banned all executive branch employees from receiving similar gifts from people who are trying to influence state government decisions.

The tickets were paid for by Michael Brunelle, a top staffer to former Gov. Tom Wolf who is now a lobbyist with clients including health care giants and energy and utility companies.

Brunelle also represents a manufacturer of skill games, unregulated slot-like machines whose legal status has been a point of contention for the casino industry. Shapiro called for skill games to be legalized and taxed during his recent budget address.

Under a policy Shapiro instituted in January 2023, the governor and other executive branch employees are not allowed to accept tickets to recreational events from people or entities that have “financial relations” with or are “seeking to obtain business or an outcome” from the commonwealth.

At the time, Shapiro said the ban represented a “complete and total zero-tolerance policy towards lobbyists,” which an FAQ for executive branch employees emphasizes.

“No one will be able to buy improper influence with any member of my administration,” Shapiro added.

The governor’s office did not disclose the tickets as a gift. Rather, it was Shapiro’s campaign committee that reported the tickets as a contribution — an unusual arrangement that the Democrat has nonetheless employed in the past.

According to a campaign finance filing, Brunelle gave Shapiro’s campaign $1,650 in “Event Tickets and Catering” on Oct. 22, 2023. The report does not provide additional information, and Brunelle did not respond to a request for comment.

Manuel Bonder, spokesperson for Shapiro’s campaign, said the governor “was invited to speak at a fundraiser for the Democratic Governors Association and disclosed this in-kind contribution, in accordance with Pennsylvania law.”

The DGA is a national group that helps elect Democratic state chief executives. An invitation viewed by Spotlight PA asks people to join Shapiro at a Philadelphia Eagles home game on Oct. 22, 2023, for a DGA fundraiser. Tickets cost $15,000 each.

Billionaire Michael Rubin, CEO of sports apparel manufacturer Fanatics and a Shapiro campaign donor, posted a picture on Instagram of himself with Shapiro and the governor’s family at the game.

Bonder did not answer questions about what exactly the $1,650 paid for, why a lobbyist paid for it, or how the governor decides what constitutes an official appearance versus a political one.

Shapiro’s campaign categorized the tickets as an in-kind contribution, which is a donation of goods or services rather than money. Office supplies, advertisements, and food for a fundraiser are typical forms of in-kind contributions.

People who run for state office in Pennsylvania must disclose the value of in-kind contributions they accept on campaign finance reports and provide descriptions, though the disclosures usually lack specifics.

Public officials typically disclose free tickets to sports games, galas, and other events on their annual statements of financial interest. Shapiro and other public officials’ 2023 ethics filings are due in May.

Annual statements of financial interest require a public official to report gifts of over $250 in value, and disclose details about who gave it and how much it was worth.

“The Governor operates under two highly transparent policies — the ethics policy, which governs his official activity, and state campaign finance laws, which govern all political activity in our Commonwealth,” Bonder said in a statement.

State law and other regulations do not offer detailed distinctions between a gift to an officeholder and a political contribution to a campaign.

Shapiro’s executive order defines a gift as “any gratuity, entertainment, loans, or any other thing of monetary value … offered to an employee during the course of their employment.” That’s a stricter and more specific definition than that in state law.