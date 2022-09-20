Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

No one has cast a vote in the 2022 general election, but lawsuits are already coming in.

Four Chester County residents — James Romine, Daryl Campbell, Sandra Bowman, and William Borton — have asked the Chester County Court of Common Pleas to prohibit the county from using drop boxes to receive mail and absentee ballots unless the boxes are physically monitored to ensure that people deliver only their own ballot.

The group of residents also wants the court to prohibit the county from accepting and counting any ballots delivered by someone other than the voter.

Included in the legal complaint are screenshots from surveillance footage of an unmanned ballot drop box in West Chester purporting to show more than 300 people delivering more than just one ballot for the 2022 primary election in May.

In Pennsylvania, a voter who qualifies for an emergency absentee ballot may allow a representative to submit their ballot on their behalf; for everyone else, delivering more than one ballot is against the law.

“Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in that the void or invalid ballots will dilute their validly cast ballots — and the validly cast ballots of other voters — thereby impinging on their fundamental right to vote under the United States Constitution and their right to a free and fair election under the Pennsylvania Constitution,” the legal complaint said.

The residents filed the complaint with the help of Wayne-based conservative firm Zimolong Law and Washington D.C.-based America First Legal Foundation, which was founded by Stephen Miller, former President Donald Trump’s senior adviser. Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff serves on its board of directors.