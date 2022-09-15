Where these election challenges are coming from

Chapman believes that it is important to contextualize the spike in lawsuits and Right-to-Know requests with historic changes in the way people cast their vote.

In 2019, Pennsylvania passed Act 77, which allowed any Pennsylvania resident to vote by mail for any reason. Chapman said that the practice has been “wildly popular” with more than 5.3 million votes cast by that method to date.

She also highlighted the fact that the state spent $90 million to update voting systems.

“All that change led to litigation,” Chapman said.

How Pa. is preparing to defend the midterm election

With that in mind, the Pennsylvania Department of State is working on several fronts to prepare for the midterm elections in November.

Voter education and expectation setting is near the top of the agenda. From radio announcements and text messages to ads on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and social campaigns, the agency wants everyone to know “how they can register to vote, cast their ballot, and have it counted.”

Chapman’s goal is also to provide clarity surrounding the counting process.

“What’s more important is for us to have an accurate count, and that election officials need to do their job and count every vote and because of that, it’s likely that we won’t have results on election night,” Chapman said.

Chapman and other state officials are also working alongside the 67 counties to make sure that they are prepared for the election. The agency holds office hours every other week to answer the questions from county officials regarding litigation, requests, or even new laws.

However, the white whale of ballot processing remains just out of reach. Pre-canvassing, which is the process of sorting through mail-in ballots before Election Day, is not allowed In Pennsylvania. Currently, county workers can only begin the process prior to Election Day.

“One thing that we continue to advocate for in the legislature is additional time for pre-canvassing. We want to be like states like Florida that have election results on election night and in order to do that, the legislature needs to pass legislation that would give us at least two weeks of pre-canvassing time,” Chapman said.

So far, the majority-GOP state Legislature has not advanced legislation that would allow earlier pre-canvassing.