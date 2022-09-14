Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Remember those four Pennsylvania counties that helped deliver President Joe Biden a victory during the 2020 election?

In the immediate days following Election Day, Philadelphia’s collar counties were the center of national attention as the vote count continued to add up.

One of those counties is still dealing with the legal fallout from the baseless election fraud lawsuits that followed the election.

Delaware County has been in and out court fighting off 15 lawsuits focused on claims of fraud regarding its vote counting methods.

While the county has a pristine 15-0 record in the courtroom, county solicitor Bill Martin said, all of that winning comes at a cost.

From election recount litigation to lawsuits from President Donald Trump’s campaign, the county has had to argue every single one. And it has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on outside counsel to help with the effort.

Delaware County Councilmember Kevin Madden called the ongoing lawsuits a “drain” on taxpayer resources.

“It also just consumes the oxygen in the room. It’s something that we have to be dealing with and talking about. And when you only have so much time and energy and resources that we have, putting them into frivolous lawsuits that have been dismissed over and over and over again, and have no basis in fact, is a theft of taxpayer resources,” Madden said.

How claims of election fraud started in Delco

It initially started as a small dispute immediately after the election between the county and several county Republican leaders.

The matter at hand was the level of access that the county was providing to the election center. Delaware County Solicitor Bill Martin said that it was “pretty readily resolved.”

“But notwithstanding that resolution, there was an attempt made about a month and a half thereafter by three individuals — one of whom was a defeated Republican candidate — to intervene in the lawsuit. And in connection with that effort, they had a host of groundless allegations regarding alleged fraud and errors in the processing of the election results,” Martin said.

The matter went through several levels of litigation. The attempts to intervene were dismissed. Martin said the party filed a new motion restating the same claims. The court dismissed it, as well.

He described what the county is facing in just this one lawsuit as “a kitchen sink of false allegations regarding the election.” However, this fight is still not over.

“We still have the third iteration of this lawsuit involving fraud allegations relating to the 2020 election and some events after and we’re still fighting it in two forms. We’re fighting the motion to reconsider in Delaware County Court of Common Pleas and we’re fighting the appeal in Commonwealth Court,” Martin said.

And that’s just one example.