Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor

On the issues

Spotlight PA focused on the positions of Mastriano and Shapiro, as they are leading other candidates by a high margin in current polls and fundraising. The following information was gathered from campaign websites, social media posts by the candidates, news releases about their campaign platforms, and news articles.

Abortion

Mastriano has called abortion his “No. 1 issue” and compared the effort to ban the procedure to the fight to end the slave trade during an April primary debate. He has twice introduced legislation that would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, and does not support exceptions for rape, incest, or parental health.

Shapiro has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark ruling that provided a constitutional guarantee to abortion, calling it “a shameful moment for our country and for the Court.” He has pledged to veto any legislation that would further limit access to abortion in Pennsylvania, where state law allows abortions to be performed up to about 24 weeks into a pregnancy or longer if the life of the pregnant person is in danger.

Economy and jobs

Mastriano has said he would establish a “strike force” within each state agency that would aim to slash at least 55,000 statewide regulations in his first year in office. He also wants to work with the legislature to eliminate two regulations for every new one created. He has said he would lift certain taxes and regulations on natural gas drillers, although his campaign has not specified which ones. As a state senator, he has sponsored legislation that would reverse the Wolf administration’s moratorium on new leases for natural gas exploration in state parks and forests.

Shapiro has advocated for developing innovation hubs — including around manufacturing, life sciences, and national defense technologies — and connecting businesses in those industries with research institutions and research and development funding. He said he would also create a new office of economic growth and development to help businesses wanting to expand or relocate to Pennsylvania navigate the permitting and regulation process.

Shapiro has said he would create jobs by plugging abandoned wells, modernizing homes and businesses through energy efficiency programs, investing in sewer and stormwater projects, and repairing structurally deficient bridges and roads.

Education

Mastriano said in a March radio interview that he wants to reduce state per-student public school funding from $19,000 to $10,000 a year, using the difference to fund “education opportunity accounts,” or a restricted fund that parents can use to fund their child’s education at a public or private school. He wants to ban “critical race theory” curricula — an academic concept that has become a catchall term in right-wing spheres to describe anti-racism teachings — through an executive order within his first 100 days in office.

Shapiro has campaigned as a strong supporter of public schools. In May, his office filed a court brief in support of six school districts and others who have sued the state over what they contend is an unfair funding system that has led to chronic disinvestment in some schools. He has advocated for less reliance on standardized tests, and for putting more vocational, technical, and computer training in classrooms. He has said that if elected, he would appoint at least two parents to the state Board of Education, the highest educational authority in the state that creates academic standards.

Election administration

Mastriano supports repealing Act 77, the 2019 law that allows any voter to cast a ballot by mail. He wants to enact “universal ID” for voting (Pennsylvania already requires people to show ID if they are first-time voters or voting for the first time at a polling place). He also wants every eligible voter in Pennsylvania to re-register, a proposal that critics say would violate federal law.

He has decided who he would appoint to run the state office that oversees elections in Pennsylvania — a position that will have tremendous influence and power over setting policies and providing guidance during the next presidential election in 2024 — but has refused to publicly identify that person.

Shapiro has said he would veto any effort to restrict mail voting. He has said he is open to discussing adding voter ID requirements with Republicans who control the General Assembly, but has stated he will not support any measure that disenfranchises voters.

He supports expanding automatic voter registration, setting up early, pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds, and implementing same-day voter registration through the day of an election.

2020 election

Mastriano has been perhaps the state’s most prominent purveyor of Trump’s efforts to discredit the results of the 2020 presidential election and cast doubt over the credibility of Pennsylvania’s voting systems. He spearheaded a controversial hearing in Gettysburg in the weeks after the November 2020 election that fueled Trump’s misinformation campaign that the election was rigged. He sponsored a resolution shortly after the 2020 election that proposed giving the GOP-controlled legislature the power to designate its own slate of presidential electors and was the driving force behind a push for a so-called “forensic audit” of the 2020 election.

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection subpoenaed Mastriano earlier this year seeking documents related to the Trump campaign’s efforts to name an alternate slate of electors in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro’s Office of Attorney General played a key role in defending the state in the months after the November 2020 election, when former President Donald Trump and his allies filed an onslaught of lawsuits seeking to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results. He has said that “dangerous lies” about that election, coupled with conspiracy theories and “frivolous” litigation that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, have fueled attacks on voting access.

Environment

Mastriano has promised to pull Pennsylvania out of RGGI — the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, an interstate program aimed at cutting carbon emissions from power plants — on the first day of his administration. In a 2018 interview, he called climate change “fake science,” and has vowed as governor to encourage more energy production. As a senator he introduced legislation that would allow new drilling in state parks, reduce permitting fees, and exempt gas producers from the state’s corporate income tax.

Shapiro has argued Pennsylvania can retain its position as a top energy-producing state while also setting aggressive climate action goals. Under his watch in 2020, the Office of Attorney General released a grand jury report that found government agencies had failed to properly oversee and regulate the fracking industry and recommended a series of regulatory and transparency changes. His office has prosecuted gas drillers and criminally charged pipeline developers with environmental crimes. Shapiro has not committed to keeping Pennsylvania in RGGI. On climate action, Shapiro has set a target of generating 30% of Pennsylvania’s energy from renewable sources by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Government ethics and transparency

Mastriano supports a ban on gifts to lawmakers. He has also floated a bill that would reduce lawmakers’ pay and benefits by axing an automatic annual pay raise for legislators and judges, and one that would ban state lawmakers from leasing state-owned vehicles. He also has proposed bills that would expand the state’s open records law and place term limits on school board members.

Shapiro has said he would sign legislation that would ban elected officials and public employees from accepting gifts. He opposes term limits, arguing that restricting elected officials to a specific time in public service would empower lobbyists and special interest groups rather than voters. Shapiro also advocates for more frequent and thorough reporting of campaign donations and expenditures. Though he supports limits on donations to candidates, he argues that alone would be ineffective unless there are also stricter restrictions on so-called “dark money” — contributions from certain nonprofits, or “social welfare” organizations, that can accept unlimited amounts of money and do not have to disclose their donors.

Gun regulation

Mastriano in 2021 introduced a bill that would ban the enforcement of federal gun laws in Pennsylvania and voted in favor of legislation that would allow permitless concealed carry. He was endorsed during the primary by Gun Owners of America, a self-proclaimed “no compromise” gun rights group that has called the National Rifle Association too soft on the Second Amendment.

Shapiro supports stricter gun safety measures, including enacting universal background checks and a “red flag” law, which would allow for the temporary confiscation of firearms from people deemed by a judge to be a risk to themselves or others. As attorney general, he has staunchly advocated for closing a loophole that allows people to buy so-called ghost guns — unserialized firearms often assembled at home from weapon parts or kits that can be purchased without a background check.

LGBTQ rights

Mastriano has a long history of opposing LGBTQ rights. In his war college thesis over 20 years ago, he condemned allowing gay people into the military. He opposes marriage rights and adoption rights for same-sex couples. As a state senator, he voted for a sports ban that targets transgender girls and women and a ban on teaching children about sexual orientation and gender identity. On Twitter, he likened teaching about LGBTQ people in schools to pedophilia, amplifying rhetoric that has led to increased violence against the community.

Shapiro has said he will push for Pennsylvania to expand nondiscrimination protections to people based on sexual orientation and gender identity, a longheld priority for Democrats blocked by legislative Republicans. Shapiro supports expanding the state’s hate crimes law to cover LGBTQ communities and banning conversion therapy for minors.

Minimum wage



Mastriano was one of seven state senators in 2019 who voted against raising the state’s minimum wage to $9.50.

Shapiro supports raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour.

Recreational marijuana legalization

Mastriano has called legalizing recreational marijuana “a stupid idea.”

Shapiro formerly opposed legalizing recreational marijuana, but has said he would sign a legalization bill if elected governor. He would also support expunging the records of people with nonviolent offenses related to marijuana.

Taxes

Mastriano wants to eliminate property taxes, which help fund school districts, as well as lower the state’s corporate net income tax (which was just reduced as part of the 2022-23 budget) and the gas tax, which is among the highest in the country.

Shapiro wants to send a $250 gas tax refund for every personal passenger car registered in Pennsylvania (for up to four per household). He is also calling to eliminate the state’s 11% sales tax on cell phone service. He has said he would expand Pennsylvania’s Property Tax and Rent Rebate program, which benefits older Pennsylvanians, widows and widowers, and residents with disabilities. His campaign said Shapiro would use surplus state dollars, among other revenue sources, to pay for the tax plan. Shapiro also supports further reducing the state’s corporate net income tax.