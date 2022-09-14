Many of the recent broadsides in Pennsylvania’s turbulent U.S. Senate race have involved criminal justice.

Throughout his campaign, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has highlighted his belief that the American justice system is “unforgiving and vindictive” and needs reform, and has proudly defended his record of aggressively pushing for clemency while leading Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons. Celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz has claimed, in ads and statements to the press, that Fetterman wants to release criminals from prison and will make Pennsylvania less safe.

The candidates’ differences also extend to other areas of criminal justice and public safety, including how bail should be handled and how accessible guns should be.

Here’s how Oz and Fetterman compare on a few key areas of criminal justice policy.

Is sentencing in Pennsylvania too harsh?

One of Fetterman’s longstanding complaints about Pa. law is that non-capital first- and second-degree murder convictions carry an automatic life sentence. Any life sentence is also automatically life without parole — a law that has made the commonwealth an outlier.

This legal arrangement is especially controversial in the case of second-degree murder, which doesn’t necessarily involve killing another person. It just requires that a person is involved in a crime in which someone dies.

Fetterman has repeatedly called for more nuance in sentencing laws, and has held out his work on the Pardons Board as an example of policies he’d pursue on the federal level from the Senate. The board can hand down pardons — in which an already-released person has their record forgiven — and commutations, which cut the length of a prison sentence. Since Fetterman took over in 2019, both have dramatically increased.

Along with sentencing overhauls, Fetterman has argued for changes to make the criminal justice system more equitable — Pennsylvania is, for instance, the only state that doesn’t fund public defense for poor people — and says he supports “effective diversion programs for nonviolent offenders.”

He says he also wants to “make sure that serious crimes receive serious punishment.”

A campaign spokesperson said that as a senator, Fetterman would specifically support criminal justice legislation like the stalled George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to “build more trust between police and the communities they serve, and to expand accountability and transparency in police departments.” He added, Fetterman does not believe nonviolent marijuana charges should come with a prison sentence.